‘Rogers: The Musical,’ Referenced In ‘Hawkeye,’ To Debut At Disneyland Resort This Summer

In a move that will help put the “meta” in the Metaverse, Disney today teased a one act play called Rogers: The Musical which will debut for a limited run this summer on the Hyperion Stage inside California Adventure Park at Disneyland resort.

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details: https://t.co/BXBuYAmBnf pic.twitter.com/g51oXriIqq — Avengers (@Avengers) February 23, 2023

For those not in the know, Rogers: The Musical was first referenced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. In the first episode of the show, Clint Barton attends the show with his family. All the Avengers are invited to New York for the premiere of the musical but only Barton shows up. The MIA Avengers don’t know what they’re missing, though, as viewers are treated to a musical number based on The Battle of New York…though a few creative liberties have been taken here and there.

The sequence features a song written by the award-winning, songwriting team behind the likes of Hairspray, Smash, and Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman — with Shaiman also producing the actual song recording.

While casting and plot details for the musical debuting this summer are not public, it’s a good bet that Shaiman and Wittman are involved. Also, from the looks of the trailer, so will Peggy Carter.