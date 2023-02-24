Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Warner Bros Discovery Q4 Revenue Slips On Ad And Studio Softness; Company Touts “Significant Operating And Financial Gains” In Streaming

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Guillermo del Toro Following ‘Pinocchio’ With Toon Adaptation Of Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘The Buried Giant’ At Netflix
Read the full story

‘Rogers: The Musical,’ Referenced In ‘Hawkeye,’ To Debut At Disneyland Resort This Summer

Rogers: The Musical
'Rogers: The Musical' Marvel

In a move that will help put the “meta” in the Metaverse, Disney today teased a one act play called Rogers: The Musical which will debut for a limited run this summer on the Hyperion Stage inside California Adventure Park at Disneyland resort.

For those not in the know, Rogers: The Musical was first referenced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. In the first episode of the show, Clint Barton attends the show with his family. All the Avengers are invited to New York for the premiere of the musical but only Barton shows up. The MIA Avengers don’t know what they’re missing, though, as viewers are treated to a musical number based on The Battle of New York…though a few creative liberties have been taken here and there. 

The sequence features a song written by the award-winning, songwriting team behind the likes of HairspraySmash, and Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman — with Shaiman also producing the actual song recording.

While casting and plot details for the musical debuting this summer are not public, it’s a good bet that Shaiman and Wittman are involved. Also, from the looks of the trailer, so will Peggy Carter.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad