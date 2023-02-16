Rihanna Teases She’s Ready To Drop A New Album: “I Want It To Be This Year”

Rihanna smashed it during her Super Bowl LVII performance when she revealed she was pregnant with her second baby. However, one question that many fans still have for the “Umbrella” singer is when she will drop a new album.

In an interview with British Vogue, the Barbados-born artist opened up about being ready to release new music and wants it to be this year.

“I want it to be this year,” she said. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos. And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking.”

Related Story Rihanna Is Pregnant With Her Second Child, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna’s last album was Anti, which she released in 2016. The singer explained that she had not released another album since then because Anti was “my most brilliant album.” She added that she had put pressure on herself to make something equal to or better than her last work.

“So I realized that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it’s going to keep taking forever and maybe it’ll never come out and no, I’m not down to that. So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can’t say them out loud yet,” she added.

Although Rihanna hasn’t released a full album, she has continued recording like “Lift Me Up” for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the song up for an Academy Award at next month’s Oscars.