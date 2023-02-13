Rihanna Is Pregnant With Her Second Child, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child, a rep for the artist confirmed following her performance during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show.

The “Diamonds” singer took returned to the music stage at the NFL championship game in Glendale, Arizona, and revealed a baby bump during her performance.

Fans took to social media to question if the star was pregnant as she had not publicly revealed the news yet. However, a rep for the artist has stated that Rihanna is expecting a second baby.

Related Story Super Bowl Halftime Shows Through The Years – Photo Gallery

RELATED: Rihanna Soars In Super Bowl Halftime Show With Pure Solo Spectacle; ‘Umbrella’ Singer Reveals Baby Bump Before TV’s Largest Crowd – Review

Rihanna welcomed her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky back in May 2022. It was in September that it was revealed that she would headline the Super Bowl Halftime show.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Rihanna said she thought twice about accepting the offer saying, “I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.”

However, it was motherhood that pushed her to take the gig and display her talent adding, “But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.”

“The physical challenge has definitely been immense for many reasons, of course. I haven’t done this in a minute. You’re just running around for 13 minutes, trying to put a two-hour set in 13 minutes… from the time it starts, it just never ends until it’s the very last second… It’s a jam-packed show, and it takes a toll on your body, it really does.”

Some of the songs that Rihanna performed during the Halftime show included “B***h better have my money,” “Where have you been,” “Only girl,” “We found love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Run This Town,” “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.”