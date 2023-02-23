Rihanna Will Perform “Lift Me Up” At Oscars

Fresh off her Super Bowl LVII performance, Rihanna is now set to sing the Oscar-nominated tune “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

The song marks Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination. The music of “Lift Me Up” is from Rihanna, Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson, while lyrics are from Tems and Coogler.

Other nominees for Best Song are “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, and “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has eight multiplatinum albums and 14 singles that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Rihanna’s last album was Anti, which she released in 2016. The singer has explained that she hasn’t released another album since then because Anti was “my most brilliant.”

Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with her second baby after her Super Bowl performance.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are executive producing the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The awards show will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12.