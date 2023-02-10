Ridley Scott To Produce True-Crime Docuseries ‘Still Missing Morgan’ For Hulu With ABC News Studios

Ridley Scott and his Scott Free Productions banner is getting in on the true-crime trend.

The director is exec producing a four-part documentary series for Hulu that comes from ABC News Studios’ burgeoning slate.

Still Missing Morgan documents two parallel kidnapping cold cases as investigators uncover new leads in the case of missing six year old Morgan Nick, two decades after disappearing.

The series, which will air on the streamer on February 16, tells the story of the tragedy that struck the Nick family when 6-year-old Morgan Nick vanished while playing just a few feet from her mother, Collen Nick, in the summer of 1995. Colleen found solace in Patty Wetterling, whose son Jacob had gone missing six years prior.

Two decades later, Still Missing Morgan explores the cases of Morgan and Jacob as their grief-stricken mothers continue to search for answers. It follows the new investigators who reexamined the Morgan Nick case in 2020, leading to the first dramatic shift in the investigation in 25 years.

The series also includes exclusive footage of a search led by the FBI Evidence Recovery Team, which changes the trajectory of the investigation and helps name the most-likely abductor. In addition, Colleen Nick and Patty Wetterling recall their chillingly parallel experiences of losing a child and what it has been like living without answers.

Still Missing Morgan is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Exec producers include ABC News Studios’ Beth Hoppe, Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott, Justin Alvarado Brown, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger and NLA Productions’ Lugene Armstrong is executive producer. Devon Parks is director.

It joins projects including Killing County, Death in the Dorms and Web of Death from the likes of Colin Kaepernick and The Way Down’s Nile Cappello that have launched on Hulu from ABC News Studios.