‘Ricky Stanicky’ Rounds Out Cast With William H. Macy, Anja Savcic, Andrew Santino & Lex Scott Davis

EXCLUSIVE: William H. Macy, Anja Savcic, Andrew Santino, and Lex Scott Davis have joined the cast of Prime Video’s Ricky Stanicky, alongside previously announced cast members Zac Efron, John Cena, and Jermaine Fowler. Details regarding the roles they will play remain under wraps.

Principal photography is currently underway in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

In Ricky Stanicky, three friends invent a character to use to get out of tricky predicaments, but they have to hire an actor to portray their fictional friend when their significant others become suspicious.

Deadline exclusively confirmed the film was in the works with Peter Farrelly looking at Efron and Cena to lead. We also revealed Amazon secured global rights earlier this month, as well as confirmed both actors were officially onboard.

Producers include Paul Currie via Footloose Productions, and Thorsten Schumacher via Rocket Science, in association with John Jacobs via Smart Entertainment. The recent draft is written by Farrelly, Brian Jarvis, and James L. Freeman. The original spec is by Jeff Bushell. Steve Oedekerk did a rewrite some years later.

Emmy winner Macy most recently starred in the Hulu mini-series The Dropout. Previously, he led the charge in the Showtime series Shameless in the role of Frank Gallagher which earned him two nominations for the Best Actor Emmy Award. Macy’s other credits include Seabiscuit, Magnolia, Boogie Nights, Jurassic Park III, Fargo, and Room. He previously made his feature directorial debut with Rudderless. Macy is represented by Atlas Artists and APA Agency.

Savcic starred in the comedy series Loudermilk and was a series regular on ABC’s Big Sky. She is represented by Play Management, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and A3 Artists Agency.

Most recently, Santino’s standup comedy special Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger premiered on Netflix, marking his first with the streamer, and he currently stars in FX’s most-watched comedy series, Dave, alongside Lil’ Dicky. In audio, Santino co-hosts the popular podcast Bad Friends with comedian Bobby Lee, and he also has his own solo podcast, Whiskey Ginger. He is represented by UTA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Davis is known for starring in Universal’s The First Purge, the prequel feature for the Purge franchise. On the small screen, she was last seen opposite Katey Sagal in ABC’s Rebel. Davis can be seen in the Mo McRae-directed A Lot of Nothing, in theaters now, and up next in the Netflix series, Florida Man. Davis is represented by Entertainment 360, CAA, and Jackoway Austen.