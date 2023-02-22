‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Richa Moorjani Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actress Richa Moorjani in all areas.

Currently, Moorjani stars in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Since the show’s inception, Morjani has portrayed the character of Kamala, cousin of main protagonist Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Moorjani will reprise the character in Never Have I Ever‘s fourth and final season premiering later this year.

Up next, she can be seen playing a lead role in Season 5 of Noah Hawley’s acclaimed FX series Fargo, opposite Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The new season of the anthology series answers the question, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours? Moorjani will play Indira Olmstead, further details regarding the character remain under wraps.

Prior TV credits include the FOX/Hulu series from Kaling, The Mindy Project, Fox’s 9-1-1, and ABC’s Home Economics.

Moorjani will continue to be represented by Anonymous and Goodman Genow.