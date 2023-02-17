‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah To Be Subject Of ‘Queen Of The Con’ Season 4 Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: As The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah gets ready to report to prison today for the wire fraud scheme she pled guilty to, iHeart’s podcast Queen of the Con has announced the reality star will be the subject of its fourth season.

Aliza Rosen’s AYR Media and iHeartPodcasts are diving deep into the life, fame, fortune and crimes of Shah for the newest season of the podcast. The series will investigate her crimes, interview previously unknown victims and uncover the road that led her to a federal prison.

“As a Real Housewives fan, I was shocked to learn the extent and brazenness of Jen Shah’s crimes,” Rosen says. “As we’ve watched her storyline play out on television, I am still left with so many questions about why she did what she did and who she is at her core. Season 4 of Queen of the Con aims to offer the answers and insight that so many have been waiting for.”

Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for defrauding people in an elaborate telemarketing scheme.

Queen of the Con was launched in 2021 and generates millions of downloads with the first two seasons uncovering the stories of “Irish heiress” Mair Smyth (Season 1) and “OC savior” Lizzie Mulder (Season 2). Season 3, which illuminates the crimes of social media influencer and self-proclaimed con artist Danielle Miller, just wrapped its season and all episodes are available at iHeartRadio and all major podcasting platforms.

TV producer and “con hunter” Johnathan Walton investigates and hosts the podcast, and executive produces alongside AYR Media founder Aliza Rosen. Attorney Emily D. Baker is also attached to the new season of the podcast as a consulting producer. The series is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

Queen of the Con Season 4 is expected to debut this summer.