‘RHOP’ Star Robyn Dixon Set To Have Post-Reunion Interview With Andy Cohen To Discuss “Bombshell Admission”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is set to have a three-part reunion, including a special with Robyn Dixon in a one-on-one interview with Andy Cohen.

As RHOP Season 7 comes to a close on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., Bravo has announced that the first part of the reunion is scheduled to air on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, as well as friends Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake will come together to hash out everything that happened with the most recent season.

The second part of the reunion is scheduled to air the following Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. Additionally, the conclusion of the RHOP Season 7 reunion will be a special supersized 90-minute episode on Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. The special will include a “post-reunion conversation with Dixon and dives into her bombshell admission that Juan Dixon was inappropriately communicating with another woman prior to their wedding,” according to the episode description from the cable network.

Dixon recently revealed on her Reasonably Shady podcast her husband had been talking to another woman on social media, something the RHOP star had denied during Season 7 of the show. The sit-down interview should further clarify the whole situation for fans.

Watch a trailer for the RHOP Season 7 reunion in the video posted below.

RHOP Season 7 Reunion episode descriptions

Reunion Part I

In part one, Ashley reveals the reason behind her recent breakup with Winter House’s Luke and what she is set to gain from her divorce settlement with Michael. Mia discloses how she and Gordon lost control of their businesses and updates the group on their rocky financial status. Candiace reacts to watching Gizelle’s allegations against Chris play out and accuses her former friend of bold-faced lies.

Reunion Part II

The rift between Candiace and Gizelle continues as they address all of Gizelle’s allegations against Chris from Season 7. Gizelle opens up about her recent surgery and dating a younger man, but the ladies question her willingness to share information about her personal life. Wendy gets fired up about Mia’s “assault” on her in Miami. Jacqueline joins to reveal her truths about her relationship with Mia.

Reunion Part III

The reunion concludes as Ashley and Candiace discuss the events that led to the dissolution of their once-burgeoning friendship. The husbands join and Chris confronts Gizelle about the accusations she made against him. Karen faces off against Charrisse and sets the record straight about the rumors of her infidelity. Andy has a special post-reunion conversation with Robyn and dives into Robyn’s bombshell admission that Juan was inappropriately communicating with another woman prior to their wedding.