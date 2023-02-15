Ashland Hill Backs Four Movies Including Horror Reboot ‘Return To Silent Hill’, Hires VP Of Investments: EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Ashland Hill Media Finance is to co-finance a slate of four films at various stages of production, including Christophe Gans’ horror reboot Return To Silent Hill, based on the hit Konami video game.

Producers Victor Hadida and Molly Hassell are behind Return To Silent Hill, which The Veterans is handling for international sales. We covered the project back at AFM. Filming is due to get underway soon.

Also getting funding are Jesse V. Johnson’s actioner Chief Of Station, starring Aaron Eckhart and Olga Kurylenko, and currently in post-production; Liam O’Donnell’s Skyline Radial, the fourth installment of the Skyline franchise which Foresight Unlimited is selling; and Rob Edwards’ animated film Sneaks whose cast includes Laurence Fishburne, NBA star Chris Paul, Anthony Mackie, Martin Lawrence, Chloe Bailey and rapper Quavo.

LA and London-based Ashland Hill, which specialises in debt, gap and bridge financing, is aiming to back at 25 films per year. The company is headed up by Managing Partners Joe Simpson, Simon Williams and Jonathan Bross.

Credits to date include The Crow, 3 Days in Malay, The Flood, Neil Marshall’s Duchess, Philip Noyce’s Fast Charlie with Pierce Brosnan, 57 Seconds with Josh Hutcherson and Morgan Freeman, and shark thriller, Deep Fear.

The company, which has been filling out its ranks in recent months, has also hired Andy Wang as Vice President, Investments. Wang, who will be based in Toronto, joins from the Royal Bank of Canada where he was a Relationship Manager on the media and entertainment banking team.

Prior to RBC, Wang worked with Simon Williams at UK investment firm Ingenious. He started his career with stints at Protagonist Pictures, Voltage Pictures, and UTA.

Simon Williams commented: “We’re thrilled with the progress we’ve made during our first year and look forward to further growth during 2023. I am particularly delighted to be working with Andy Wang again. He is a proven deal-closer and further illustrates the high caliber of executives we’re adding to our ranks.”