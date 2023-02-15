Remembering Raquel Welch: Watch Clips From ‘Seinfeld’, Dick Cavett, Duets With Cher & Miss Piggy

Raquel Welch died Thursday at the age of 82 and leaves a legacy of a career that spanned more than 50 years. The actor who is known for starring in Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years B.C. and American Family, among many others, appeared in 30 films, 50 TV series and multiple appearances on late-night shows. Scroll through the videos posted below and remember some of Welch’s most notable performances.

Welch made an appearance alongside Janis Joplin on The Dick Cavett Show in June 1970 where the host points out that people get surprised at how bright she is adding, “Because everyone that is a sex symbol automatically has to be dumb for some reason and it hasn’t turned out that way in your case.”

“It’s very nice of you to say so but I don’t care about proving anything one way or the other,” she answered.

The actor also discussed her film Myra Breckinridge calling it a “full-on smash.” Welch said that she went to a party where film critics were present and asked for their opinion and told her they “hated it” and found it to be “disgusting.”



Joplin went on to interject and said the film about a transgender woman who undergoes a sex change was “too choppy” adding, “I couldn’t understand it, it kept changing.”

“Yeah, well, it’s about change,” Welch quipped.

In 1975, Welch made an appearance on The Cher Show to perform “I’m A Woman.”

Welch would duet “I’m a Woman” with Miss Piggy in 1978 during an appearance on The Muppet Show.

Welch made an appearance in 2012 for a screening of Myra Breckinridge at the Film Society of Lincoln Center for a Q&A about the controversial 1970 film.

“As much as I loved doing Myra, I was kind of disappointed in the outcome of the movie because the narrative really never did string together,” she said. “It didn’t really tell the story of Myron, the film critic.”

Welch grew up in San Diego, California and in 1958 she won the Maid of California beauty pageant.

In 1970, Goldie Hawn won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Cactus Flower and it was Welch that accepted the award on her behalf.

“It’s a pleasure to accept this award for her,” Welch said after receiving the Oscar from presenter Fred Astaire. “[Hawn] couldn’t be here because she is in London filming but I know she would want to thank all her co-stars.”

In 1997, Welch played a version of herself in the Seinfeld Season 8 finale episode titled “The Summer of George.” Welch gets into a “catfight” with Kramer after he fires her and attacks Elaine after she thinks she’s mocking the way she walks.

