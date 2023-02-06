You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Reel Suspects Boards Belgian Donald Trump-Inspired Dark Comedy ‘Krump’ – EFM

Ronald Krump
Ronald Krump © Maël G. Lagadec

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based genre specialist has boarded sales on Belgian black comedy Krump about a down-on-his-luck ex-porn actor who embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission to raise 50,000 euros when his daughter is kidnapped.

The film is the debut feature of French-born, long-time Brussels resident director Cédric Bourgeois after a raft of half a dozen shorts including Laura and Dreamcatchers.

Veteran Belgian actor Jean-Benoit Ugeux stars as the titular Krump who turns to his former acquaintances in the porn world to raise the ransom money in a race against time in the underbelly of Brussels nightlife.

Other cast members include Jean-Jacques Rausin (Death By Death), Babetida Sadjo (Ritueel, Attraction), stunt woman and actress Barbara Hellemans  (Corsage, Dumbo) and Ingrid Heiderscheidt (Employee Of The Month).

Bourgeois and Ugeux, and director Xavier Seron co-wrote the screenplay taking inspiration from the figure of President Donald Trump after he was swept from power in the 2020 elections.

Erika Meda and David Borgeaud’s Roue Libre leadproduced. Their previous credits include Sundance 2021 title Mother Schmuckers. Co-producers are Philippe Logie (The Pod Generation, Titane), Tanguy Dekeyser (The Pod Generation, Dalva), Sibylle Seys-Smets (16 Years, Dalva), Ives Swennen (16 Years)

The feature world premiered at the Brussels International Film Festival last summer and makes its market debut at the EFM.

