Reba McEntire Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 23 As Mega Mentor; Competition Introduces Key Changes

Reba McEntire is joining Season 23 of NBC‘s The Voice.

The country music star will serve as the competition’s Mega Mentor, alongside coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton. She will mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts that begin April 17.

McEntire previously served as Battle Advisor to Team Blake during the show’s inaugural season, and she’ll now be returning for Shelton’s final season as a coach.

The Voice is also introducing some key changes this season to up the ante. The changes will begin with the Battle Rounds, which begin on March 27.

In the Battle Rounds, there will be an all new “Playoff Pass,” which allows both artists in a battle to advance. The “Playoff Pass” winner gains a major advantage when they skip the Knockout Rounds and automatically advance to Playoffs, taking them one step closer to the live shows. Each coach has one “Playoff Pass” and one “Steal” during this round. Seven artists per team advance (six competing in the Knockouts and one “Playoff Pass” artist).

For the Knockouts, artists are paired against each other, selecting their own songs to perform individually while their direct competitors watch and wait. Coaches choose the winner and the artist not selected is available for a “steal.” The pressure is on as each coach only has one “steal” during this round. Five artists per team advance (four Knockout winners and one “Playoff Pass” artist).

Then there’s the Playoffs, which are being brought back to the competition and start on May 1. The goal is to further bolster the competition following the Knockouts. The 20 remaining artists hold nothing back, and tough decisions are made when each coach can only advance two artists to the live semi-finals.

The Voice Season 23 premieres on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on March 6. The live shows kick off Monday, May 15.