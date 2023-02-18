‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ & ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Premieres Draw Multi-Year Ratings Highs In Delayed Viewing Across Bravo & Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Vanderpump Rules both returned to Bravo this month with their best ratings in years.

The February 7 debut of RHONJ Season 13 was up 14% in total viewers versus the last season’s premiere, with 2.3M people tuning in after three days of delayed viewing across both linear and digital platforms. It also managed a 15% bump in the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic rating.

The episode marked the best performance of any RHONJ episode in nearly three years in both total audience and demo ratings, according to NBCU.

The Season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on February 8, scored the series’ best performance in more than two years. The episode was up 27% from last season in terms of total viewers with an audience of 1.8M after three days of delayed viewing. It was also up 22% in the 18-49 demo.

Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said: “There’s nothing quite like the Bravo fandom. Our ‘Bravoholics’ are unmatched in their passion and engaging with them is a vital element of the brand. They have a loyalty to the network and to our talent – many of whom the fans have been following for over a decade. Vanderpump Rules or The Real Housewives of New Jersey are two examples of this. There’s a deep, personal connection unique to the Bravo audience. We’re also constantly seeking new ways to broaden our reach and create new fans, whether that’s through compelling casting, innovating marketing tactics, social media engagement or at in-person experiences like BravoCon.”

Both episodes made their mark on streaming as well. The RHONJ premiere is now the No. 1 all-time original NBCU cable entertainment episode next day on Peacock, and Vanderpump Rules is No. 2. In January, Bravo shows streaming next day on Peacock had their best month ever.

“Ultimately, streaming brings value to the Bravo brand across all our platforms, both linear and digital. Next-day availability on Peacock extends our reach to a whole new audience who might not otherwise have access to Bravo, while also providing our ‘Bravoholics’ with a seamless way to catch up on or revisit past seasons of their favorite shows. By expanding availability to Peacock, we’re able to grow our existing fanbase by meeting audiences wherever they want to engage,” Berwick added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Returning for season 13 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. The ladies are joined by new Housewives Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

That’s followed up Vanderpump Rules on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Returning for season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay,Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnettand longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene.