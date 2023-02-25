You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says “Nepotism” Helped Her Land Role In BBC Drama

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

HBO Acquires Berlin Buzz Title ‘Reality’, Starring Sydney Sweeney As Document Leaker Reality Winner
Read the full story

“The BBC Wanted Me To Leave”: Host Of UK’s Biggest Radio Show Announces He’s Being Forced Out Early

Ken Bruce
Ken Bruce is leaving his BBC Radio 2 show after 31 years. Pete Still/Getty Images

The host of the BBC’s most popular radio show will make his last appearance this week, saying he has been forced out after 31 years. 

Ken Bruce, who presents the country’s most popular show during mid-mornings on Radio 2, will say goodbye to his millions of fans this Friday March 3. 

The Scottish veteran of the airwaves had announced his departure from the BBC last month, saying he was off to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio – a station for older listeners where he will be joining several ex-BBC presenters. 

Related Story

'Wolverine' Star Hugh Jackman Claims The Growling Has Damaged His Vocal Range

But Bruce was scheduled to depart the BBC at the end of March. Yesterday, he announced that his exit was coming early:

He wrote on Twitter: “I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday. I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!”

The BBC had announced earlier in the day that Bruce’s replacement would be presenter Vernon Kay. 

Bruce’s departure comes amid upheaval at the station, with several familiar voices being replaced by younger names in Radio 2’s effort to rejuvenate its lineup.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March… We wish Ken all the best for the future.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad