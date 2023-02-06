Quinta Brunson & Tyler James Williams To Voice Hawkman & Hawkgirl In ‘Harley Quinn’ Valentine’s Day Special At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams will be lending their voices to the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day special.

As DC superheroes Hawkman and Hawkgirl, in a brief cameo, Williams and Brunson explain how they fell in love in the upcoming special, titled Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special. Per the logline, the special “will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.”

“As a Harley Quinn fan, I’m thrilled to lend my voice to the special and to team up with my Abbott Elementary creative partners, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and co-star Tyler James Williams for this fun episode,” Brunson said.

Williams added, “Harley Quinn is such a brilliant series and it is an honor to lend my voice to this special. I think the cameo is something both Abbott Elementary and DC fans will enjoy.”

Additional voice cast includes Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside and others.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is produced by Halpern and Schumacker’s Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Halpern, Schumacker, Dean Lorey, Jennifer Coyle, Cuoco and Sam Register serve as executive producers.

DC’s Harley Quinn was renewed for a fourth season in August, with new showrunner Sarah Peters. She takes over from Halpern and Schumacker who originally developed the project with Lorey.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special debuts February 9 on HBO Max.