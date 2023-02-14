‘Queens Court’: Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada & Nivea Look For Their Kings In Peacock Dating Series

Peacock dropped the trailer for Queens Court, their new unscripted reality series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea. Hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, the dating series from Will Packer premieres Thursday, March 16 only the streamer.

Queens Court will follow three famous, single women looking for love. The 10-episode series will feature Braxton, Lozada and Nivea as they search for a significant other that can handle living under the public eye and who can handle their success, fame and fortune.

Holly and Rodney will be “guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.”

Lozada is an entrepreneur and a reality TV personality known for shows like Basketball Wives (2010-2021) and Livin’ Lozada (2015). She is also the author of The Wives Association: Inner Circle (2012), The Perfect Date (2019), and creator of Healthy Boricua (A Puerto Rican Lifestyle Guide to Healthy Living).

Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, Lozada is the mother of two (Shaniece Hairston and Carl Leo Crawford) and currently lives in Los Angeles.

Nivea is a singer from Atlanta, GA who had a number of hits in the early 2000s. She made her debut as a featured artist on Mystikal’s hit single “Danger” and is best known for her Grammy-nominated hit “Don’t Mess with My Man.” The singer married songwriter The-Dream and had three children together before going their separate ways. Years later, the BET Presents The Encore alum would later give birth to her youngest son whom she co-parents with Lil Wayne.

