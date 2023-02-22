‘Queen Of The Universe’ Season 2 Cast Set For Drag Singing Competition At Paramount+

Queen of the Universe returns for a second season on Paramount+ with Graham Norton as host. The show is set to premiere on the streamer starting March 31 in the U.S. and Canada with the U.K., Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Australia seeing it on April 1.

The reality competition sees drag queens from around the world go head-to-head vying for a cash prize of $250,000. Former Spice Girls star Mel B joins the panel of judges that includes RaPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and drag queen Trixie Mattel.

Meet the drag queens of Queen of the Universe Season 2:

AURA ETERNAL (Palermo, Italy)

Having previously appeared on the second season of “Drag Race Italia” where she made it to the top three, Aura Eternal has already demonstrated sickening skills in her homeland. But now Aura’s ready to show the rest of the world she’s got vocal chops that equal her stunning looks and is ready to become the next singing drag queen global sensation!

Aura Eternal (Palermo, Italy) Joel Palmer/Paramount+

CHLOE V (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

With Brazil having won last season’s QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE, Chloe V knows she’s got big stilettos to fill. But with a powerhouse voice and gag-worthy looks that could turn a drag queen green with envy, she’s confident nobody in the competition can knock her down and steal that crown!

Chloe V (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) Joel Palmer/Paramount+

JAZELL ROYALE (Orlando, Fla., U.S.)

Jazell Royale is more than just a gorgeous face and an award-winning pageant queen, and the time is now for her star to shine. She may be known in the USA for her many titles and viral videos, but she hopes that the QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE stage will allow her to be remembered for her biggest asset – her voice!

Jazell Royale (Orlando, Florida, U.S.) Joel Palmer/Paramount+

LOVE MASISI (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Having lived in several different countries throughout their adventurous life, Love Masisi is now proud to call the Netherlands home. After a previous appearance on “Drag Race Holland” season 2, they’re ready to showcase their passion for music and spread a message of hope and love all over the world.

Love Masisi (Amsterdam, Netherlands) Joel Palmer/Paramount+

MAXIE (Manila, Philippines)

Maxie may already be known in the Philippines as a top-tier performer and LGBTQ advocate, but now she’s ready to be known as a universal singing sensation! Although she’s appeared on TV several times beginning when she was just a kid, she’s never left her home country. Now she’s ready to step onto the QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE stage for a shot at her dream.

Maxie (Manila, Philippines) Joel Palmer/Paramount+

MILITIA SCUNT (San Francisco, Calif., U.S.)

Known in California for her edgy drag looks and her soulful singing voice, Militia Scunt is ready to conquer the universe and become the next singing drag queen superstar. A triple threat with singing, dancing, and style skills, she’s confident she’s got the goods to smack down the competition and bring the crown to the USA – period!

Militia Scunt (San Francisco, California, U.S.) Joel Palmer/Paramount+

MISS SISTRATA (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Miss Sistrata, reporting for beauty! This former soldier is ready to walk onto the QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE stage like the true diva that she is. And with vocal abilities and looks that leave audiences gagged and begging for more, she’s ready to make her mark on the competition.

Miss Sistrata (Tel Aviv, Israel) Joel Palmer/Paramount+

TAIGA BRAVA (Cancún, México)

Taiga Brava arrives to the main stage from the sunny shores of Cancun, ready to make both her homeland and family proud of her vocal skills and jaw-dropping drag looks. With her effervescent personality and unshakeable confidence, she’s confident she’s got what it takes to bring the crown home to Mexico.

Taiga Brava (Cancún, México) Joel Palmer/Paramount+

TREVOR ASHLEY (Sydney, Australia)

Trevor Ashley is a seasoned theater queen who’s been part of the Australian drag community for over 20 years. Despite her many career successes (including winning the Aussie equivalent of the Tony Award) this is her first televised singing competition – and the diva from Down Under is ready to deliver!

Trevor Ashley (Sydney, Australia) Joel Palmer/Paramount+

VIOLA (Coventry, England, U.K.)

At only 19, Viola may be the youngest contender in the competition but don’t be deceived – she’s a talented musician who’s been working towards this opportunity her entire life. Having joined the drag community only a few years ago, this rising star is ready to show the universe just how bright she can shine.

Viola (Coventry, England, U.K.) Joel Palmer/Paramount+

Global drag icon and multi-Emmy® Award winner RuPaul serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers of the Emmy Award-winning franchise “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”