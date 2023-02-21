Queen Latifah To Host 2023 NAACP Image Awards; Kerry Washington, Zendaya, Janelle Monae, Among Presenters

Queen Latifah has been tapped to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards set to air live Saturday, February 25 at 8 PM on BET. The show will also simulcast across Paramount Global networks including BET Her, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1.

“It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop,” said Queen Latifah. “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we’ll have fun doing it!”

BET and NAACP Image Awards also announced presenters including Brian White, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Damson Idris, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Janelle James, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Letitia Wright, Morris Chestnut, Ms. Pat, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Terrence Howard, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zendaya.

Nominees for the 54th NAACP Image Awards include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Woman King leading the film side and Abbott Elementary and Black-ish topping TV. Nominees in the marquee Entertainer of the Year award are Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya.

Queen Latifah is one of our generation’s most influential and iconic voices. We are excited to collaborate with the groundbreaking megastar as she hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “As always, we look forward to partnering with NAACP to celebrate Black creativity and ingenuity for an unforgettable night of Black excellence that will inspire, entertain, and empower viewers worldwide.”

Latifah stars in CBS’ The Equalizer, which has been renewed for a fourth season.

The NAACP kicked off the first night of the Image Awards Monday night with winners including Beyoncé for the Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Cuff It” and Outstanding Album for Renaissance. Rihanna took the award for Outstanding Video/Visual Album for “Lift Me Up” while the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack took the trophy for the Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album category.