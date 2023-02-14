‘Queen Charlotte’: ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Sets Premiere Date; Drops Teaser Trailer & New Photos

The Netflix limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to premiere on May 4, 2023, creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes revealed at a virtual fan event on Tuesday. A first look at the project can be seen in the teaser trailer above.

Additionally, it was announced the Queen’s Ball Experience will dance into a new location: New York City, this spring.

The Bridgerton-verse prequel is centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power. The series will tell the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Golda Rosheuvel will reprise the role of the titular queen with India Amarteifio being introduced as a young Charlotte, a young woman on the precipice of greatness though at a cost. Also from the original series, Adjoa Andoh returns as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley. Arsema Thomas will make her TV debut as a young Agatha Danbury, friend and confidant of Charlotte when her majesty needed guidance the most. Corey Mylchreest plays young King George, a handsome and charming royal with a mysterious past keeping him from giving himself fully to love.

Additional casting includes Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

Queen Charlotte hails from showrunner, executive producer, and writer Shonda Rhimes. Director Tom Verica also executive produces alongside Betsy Beers.

Additional photos can be found below.

