Producer Adam Jordan Shifts Career To Nonprofit Lollipop Theater Network

Seven-time Emmy-nominated TV producer and marketing executive Adam Jordan has moved to the nonprofit sector by taking a role as the new senior director of the Lollipop Theater Network. He will be working directly with cofounder and Executive Director Evelyn Iocolano.

Lollipop Theater Network brings current movies, celebrities, and interactive entertainment to pediatric patients nationwide every week.

“In all my years in Hollywood, being a board member and then Chairman of Lollipop has been the most meaningful. I am excited to do something that I am this passionate about, affect change and help to make a difference,” Jordan said in a statement.

Jordan has been involved with Lollipop since 2007.

“During the years Adam volunteered his time as a board member, I always felt that – with even more of his time and focus – we could create an even bigger impact on the lives of the children and families we serve. I’m excited that that reality has presented itself today so we can do just that,” said Iocolano.

“The dynamic duo of Evelyn and Adam will help us bring Lollipop Theater Network to a whole other level,” said Chris Aronson, Chairman of the Board and President of Paramount Domestic Distribution.

Jordan previously was the supervising producer of Access Hollywood for more than two decades. He was also the executive director of national publicity at Disney, working on several films, including O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Remember The Titans, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Princess Diaries, Monsters, Inc,. and Sweet Home Alabama. Recently he launched “People” (the TV show) in 2020 during the pandemic.