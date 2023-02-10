Prince William And Kate Middleton Set To Attend 2023 BAFTA Film Awards After Two-Year Hiatus

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been confirmed as attendees at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards.

William, who is also president of BAFTA, will watch the ceremony alongside Kate before meeting category winners and the EE Rising Star Award nominees after the show, the organization has said.

The Prince of Wales has been the president of the BAFTAs since 2010 and has traditionally attended the ceremony alongside his wife. However, the pair have missed the last two BAFTA film awards.

In 2021, Prince William did not attend and was scheduled to deliver a speech via video, but altered his plans after the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip. Last year, the royal couple didn’t attend due to what the Palace described as “diary constraints.”

This year the BAFTA ceremony will take place on February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK.

Actor Richard E. Grant has been set as the host, while British presenter Alison Hammond will lead the BAFTA studio, a new behind-the-scenes stream launched for this year’s ceremony.

This year’s ceremony will be the first held at the Royal Festival Hall. The BAFTAs were previously staged at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Also new this year, the ceremony will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories for the first time in BAFTA history. In previous years, the event has been pre-recorded and broadcast with a delay.

Netflix’s German-language World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominations this year with 14 nods, including Best Film, Director, and Adapted Screenplay nods.

All Quiet’s haul equals the previous record set by Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon for the most nominations for a non-English language film in BAFTA history. All Quiet has also clocked the most BAFTA noms for an individual film since The King’s Speech in 2011, which had 14.