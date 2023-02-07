‘Presumed Innocent’: Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard & O-T Fagbenle Join Apple TV+ Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) have joined the main cast of Presumed Innocent, Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV, where the company is based. They join previously cast Jake Gyllenhaal, who also executive produces, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel.

Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The book was published in 1987 and was turned into a 1990 feature starring Harrison Ford in the role Gyllenhaal is taking on.

As reimagined by Kelley, who is an attorney by trade, Presumed Innocent the TV series will be exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

BAFTA Award nominee Renate Reinsve has been cast as Carolyn Polhemus, a role played by Greta Scacchi in the movie. A driven and enigmatic Chicago prosecutor, Carolyn is having an affair with her married boss, when her life is cut short as she becomes the victim of a gruesome murder.

Emmy Award nominee Peter Sarsgaard plays Tommy Molto, the Chief Deputy District attorney with a huge chip on his shoulder. He’s a bulldog in the courtroom and an insecure and lonely man outside of it. His only focus in life is to convict Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) of murder. The role was played by Joe Grifasi in the movie.

Emmy nominee O-T Fagbenle is Nico Della Guardia, a slick, ambitious politician who will do whatever he needs to get a conviction when one of his Deputy District attorneys is murdered. And he’s not afraid to use the tragedy for political gain. Tom Mardirosian portrayed the character in the movie.

Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series, which hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Gyllenhaal, Dustin Thomason and Sharr White also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson are co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Greg Yaitanes will also direct.

Reinsve is repped by CAA and Narrative. Sarsgaard is repped by Anonymous Content, WME, and Peikoff Mahan. Fagbenle is repped by Buchwald and Hansen, Jacobsen .