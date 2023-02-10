‘Presumed Innocent’: Chase Infiniti, Lily Rabe, Nana Mensah, Matthew Alan & Kingston Rumi Southwick Cast In Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Rabe (The Tender Bar), newcomer Chase Infiniti, Nana Mensah (Queen of Glory), Matthew Alan (Monster) and Kingston Rumi Southwick (9 Full Moons) have rounded out the cast of Presumed Innocent, Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV, where the company is based. They join previously cast Jake Gyllenhaal, who also executive produces, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard and O-T Fagbenle.

Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The book was published in 1987 and was turned into a 1990 feature starring Harrison Ford in the role Gyllenhaal is taking on.

As reimagined by Kelley, Presumed Innocent will be exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Mensah will play Det. Alana Rodriguez, Rusty’s (Gyllenhaal) close friend and ally who becomes his only supporter within the ranks of the Chicago police force when Rusty is accused.

Infiniti will portray Jaden Sabich, Rusty and Barbara’s (Negga) daughter. Southwick is Jaden Sabich,’ Rusty and Barbara’s son.

Rabe portrays Dr. Liz Rush, Barbara and Rusty Sabich’s marriage counselor who finds herself on the front line of the family’s legal travails.

Alan will play Dalton Caldwell,’the reclusive former husband of Carolyn Polhemus (Reinsve).

Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series, which hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Gyllenhaal, Dustin Thomason and Sharr White also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson are co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Greg Yaitanes will also direct.

Mensah is repped by Independent Talent, WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Infiniti is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Southwick is repped by Robin Nassif and Raphael Berko at Media Artist Group, and Lawyer Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings. Rabe is repped by WME, Sugar23 and attorney Tara Kole of Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Alan is repped by Main Title Entertainment and AKA Talent Agency.