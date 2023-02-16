‘Power Book II: Ghost’: The Legacy Of James St. Patrick Lives On In Season 3 Trailer

James St. Patrick is gone but definitely not forgotten. His spirit lives on via his son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) as is evident in the trailer for Season 3 of the hit Starz series Power Book II: Ghost, above.

The show returns with new episodes on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.

The trailer shows Tariq really coming into his own as part of the underworld and finding comfort in spaces his father did. Like the strip clubs and nightclubs that conjure up memories of being at Truth, wheeling and dealing, in the flagship series Power.

The young St. Patrick even has his own “Tommy” by his side, Brayden (Gianni Paolo), and they’re looking to make Wall Street-level money. Method Man’s Davis MacLean has stepped out of the courtroom and into a bigger role in Tariq’s life. With the guidance of a smart and diligent attorney, the sky is the limit.

The similarities between Tariq and Ghost are so intense, it prompts the former’s grandmother Estelle (Debbi Morgan) to say it out loud in the preview.

“I’m not like my dad; I’m smarter than him,” Tariq tells his grandma before the camera pans to show Ghost’s grave marker. (Is he even in there?)

Tariq is running wild in the streets— an easy task now that his mom Tasha (Naturi Naughton) and the fam are safe in witness protection—but he still has to pay the piper, thy name is Monet (Mary J. Blige). The cards looked to be stacked against her but I wouldn’t bet against a cheetah that’s against the wall because that baddie will bite.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Power Book II: Ghost are currently available to stream via Starz.