German-Based Port Au Prince Film Hires Former DCM Producer

The German-based distribution and production company Port au Prince Film And Kultur Produktion has hired Roshanak “Rosh” Khodabakhsh as a producer and executive board member.

Khodabakhsh will start the role on March 1. One of her tasks will be to further expand and lead the company’s Berlin branch.

Khodabakhsh mostly recently spent three years at the German distributor-producer DCM, where she was a producer. Prior to DCM, Khodabakhsh spent six years as a freelance production coordinator and production manager on projects such as Netflix’s Sense8, UFA’s Charité, and the X Filme series Babylon Berlin. She has also worked with directors such as Tom Tykwer, Sönke Wortmann, Fatih Akin (The Golden Glove), Jan Schomburg (Divine), and Ilya Khrzhanovsky (Dau).

Port Au Prince Producer and Managing Director Jan Krüger previously collaborated with Khodabakhsh in 2009 on Ali Samadi-Ahadi’s Grimme Award-winning doc The Green Wave.

“I would like to thank Marc Schmidheiny, Christoph Daniel, Dario Suter, Joel Brandeis, and the entire DCM team for our time together,” Khodabakhsh said.

“Jan Krüger and I are not only connected by a long-lasting friendship but also by our shared love and passion for filmmaking and our common vision of the industry’s future direction. Therefore, I feel very fortunate to be able to cast my anchor at Port au Prince and set out for new shores and adventures with this incredible team.”

Krüger added: “I am very happy that Port au Prince has found a new colleague in Rosh, who shares the same visions and values in whose spirit Port au Prince was once founded. Her years of experience, her considerable network, and her incorruptible passion will be an invaluable asset to our port.”

In Hamburg, where Port au Prince established a second branch in 2021, filming is currently underway on German filmmaker Matthias Glasner’s latest project, starring Lars Eidinger, Lilith Stangenberg, Corinna Harfouch, Ronald Zehrfeld, Saskia Rosendahl, and Robert Gwisdek.

Alongside Jan Krüger, Ulf Israel of Senator Film and Matthias Glasner are producing, with co-production involvement by ZDF and ARTE. The film’s German distribution and its world sales are handled by Wild Bunch.