‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Poorna Jagannathan Joins Brad Pitt & George Clooney In Jon Watts Apple Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Defending Jacob) has joined the cast of the untitled Apple Original Films thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt from writer, producer, and director Jon Watts.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Previously announced cast also includes Austin Abrams and Amy Ryan.

Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGunigle also serve as producers.

Jagannathan is gearing up for the release of the fourth and final season of the Netflix coming-of-age series, Never Have I Ever. From the show’s inception, the actress has brought to life the character of Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, a dermatologist and devoted mom to the show’s central character, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

Jagannathan is also notably known for her portrayal of Safar Khan in the HBO drama miniseries The Night Of. Other credits include the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob, Netflix’s Messiah, HBO’s Big Little Lies, and Hulu’s Ramy.

She is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, et al.