Police: Active Shooter At Michigan State University Injures At Least 5 Victims; Suspect At Large; Photo Released – Updated

UPDATED with latest: Law enforcement officials have offered an update on the mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University. A spokesperson told assembled media at the press conference that the first call related to the incident came at 8:18 pm ET and was related to an incident at Berkey Hall. Officials say victims were located there before calls came in of another unfolding situation at the university student union building. “Victims at both of those scenes were tended to,” said the spokesperson.

There are “at least 5 victims” and “some do have life-threatening injuries.” All of those people were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect is said to be a “Black male, shorter in stature” wearing a baseball cap, a jean jacket and red shoes. Officials indicated later circulated an image captured by a surveillance camera that is thought to be the shooter.

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Hundreds of police officers are said to be on campus, which houses approximately 50,000 people, working to address the situation.

PREVIOUSLY at 7:34 p.m. PT: Michigan State University Police said this evening that there have been shots reported fired in multiple locations on campus and that a single gunman is believed to be at large on foot. The Associated Press, The New York Times and the Washington Post reported injuries related to the event.

Students have been ordered to shelter in place and university authorities indicated that “All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow.”

An initial statement from campus police said shots had been fired near Berkey Hall on he East Lansing Campus. A subsequent post to Twitter by university police indicated, “Another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries.”

According to police, the victims were being transported to the hospital.

The good news is that authorities had been able to clear Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reiterated the call for students and others on campus to shelter in place and then urged, “Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight.”

As of 7:15 pm PT, CNN and MSNBC had begun following the news.

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured. pic.twitter.com/RFLTqOpbAV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ANAoJ6bsry — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023