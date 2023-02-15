‘Poker Face’ Scores Season 2 Renewal At Peacock

No lies detected here. Rian Johnson‘s Poker Face has been renewed for a second season at Peacock.

Season 1 of the case-of-the-week mystery series starring Natasha Lyonne is currently airing on the streamer with new episodes every Thursday through March 9. Next week’s episode, titled “The Orpheus Syndrome,” was co-written and directed by Lyonne.

The 10 episodes follow Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

“Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

Season 1 of Poker Face features a roster of guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, David Castañeda, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

The series is produced by Johnson’s T-Street Productions and MRC Television, along with Lyonne under her production banner Animal Pictures. Johnson, Bergman and Lyonne executive produce alongside Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. MacDonald. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman serve as executive producers and showrunners.