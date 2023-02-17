‘American Sniper’ Producer Peter Morgan Launches Production Company TantrumPM

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Morgan — the Academy Award-nominated producer of American Sniper formerly serving as a production exec at Katalyst Films and Gilbert Films — has announced the launch of TantrumPM, a development and production company that will look to produce uniquely accessible and important, A-list driven content.

TantrumPM is currently developing a dozen or so projects, including a reboot of the Poison Ivy franchise of erotic thrillers exec produced by Morgan. Also in the works is a film titled The War and Treaty, to be directed by Numa Perrier from a script by Oscar winner Will McCormack (Toy Story 4) and Oscar nominee Craig Borten (Dallas Buyers Club). Additional producers set for that project include Perrier, Gary Gilbert, John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Harvey Mason Jr.

Financing for TantrumPM was provided by angel investors including tech entrepreneur Brett Markinson, actor Skeet Ulrich, and philanthropist Sydney Holland, among others. Notables serving on its advisory committee include Disney’s former Head of Worldwide Marketing, MT Carney, Matt Coffin of Coffin Capital, Third Point Capital Founder Dan Loeb, producer, finance exec and entrepreneur Danny Bigel, and tech exec and fashion designer Kimberly Ovitz, to name a few.

“Beyond excited to share that Tantrum utilizes its investors’ vast entrepreneurial experience to elevate my ability to leverage my experience, passion, and career-long relationships in a really effective way,” Morgan told Deadline.

Morgan recently exec produced the award-winning Yusuf Nasir short Regret to Inform You, which landed a nomination for Best Short Film at the 2023 HCA Awards. After his recent exit from Gilbert Films, where he held titles including Chief Content Officer, he also shepherded the Oscar-winning animated short If Anything Happens I Love You, written and directed by McCormack and Michael Govier for Netflix, as exec producer.

Morgan landed his first Best Picture nomination in 2015, as a producer on Clint Eastwood’s acclaimed drama American Sniper, which grossed over $547MM worldwide. He also previously exec produced the hit comedy Identity Thief, starring Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy, as well as the action rom-com Killers, with Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl.

Morgan’s experience as an executive began in his 20s at Dick Clark Productions, where he was mentored by Dick Clark under a first-look deal. He has also, over the years, held senior roles at RKO Pictures, the Sony-based ONC Entertainment, and Princess Pictures.

TantrumPM is repped by Miles Metcoff and David Krintzman at Yorn Levine Barnes.