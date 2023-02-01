‘Pennyworth’ Canceled At HBO Max After Three Seasons

Alfred Pennyworth is ending his origin story.

HBO Max has decided against a fourth season of Pennyworth, otherwise known as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler.

The streamer picked up the show for its third season, after two seasons aired on Epix. The DC origin series premiered its third season on the streamer in October and the ten-episode series ran through end of November.

It comes after new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their plan for the Warner Bros. Discovery comic book studio division and Pennyworth was absent.

The drama series joins other DC shows Titans and Doom Patrol, which are also both ending on the streamer after their fourth seasons.

Pennyworth follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), before he becomes Bruce Wayne’s father.

Season three also starred Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda.

The third season begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of superheroes and supervillains.

Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the ten-episode drama series from Warner Bros. Television is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens.

“While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the Batman world,” said an HBO Max spokesperson. “An incredible blend of action, drama and humor, for three seasons, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred’s eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains.”

Per Gunn and Safran’s unveiling, on the TV side, there’s an animated series, Creature Commandos written by Gunn, the Peacemaker spinoff live action series Waller with Viola Davis, a Lanterns series, Booster Gold and Paradise Lost.

Overall the gameplan is two movies a year, and two series for HBO Max in what is an eight to ten year plan.