Pedro Pascal On Wearing ‘The Mandalorian’ Costume: “You Can’t See Sh*t”

Pedro Pascal as 'The Mandalorian' with Grogu
Disney+ / Lucasfilm / Courtesy Everett Collection

When Pedro Pascal is not battling the zombie-like creatures in HBO’s The Last of Us, he is armored up and protecting Grogu in Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

Playing the bounty hunter Din Djarin, Pascal has to wear a costume that doesn’t seem to be the most comfortable thing to have on.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” Pascal told Empire in an interview. “It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real, but you can’t see sh*t!”

In terms of the helmet, Pascal said, “They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind. Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m going to fall into it.”

However, the one good thing about the costume that Pascal says it’s that once he has it on “you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector,” which is exactly what The Mandalorian is to Grogu.

When Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live, he told a story about a fan approaching him and telling him that his son was a fan of his. When the fan asked Pascal to video call his son, the kid had no idea who he was as the Chilean-born actor is usually seen with The Mandalorian costume on.

The fan asked Pascal to do the voice he does on the Disney+ series but the actor said that he couldn’t because the character’s voice is “a bedroom voice” and “without the mask, it just sounds porny.”

He continued, “People walking by on the street just see me whispering to a 6-year-old kid, ‘I can bring you in warm or I can bring you in cold.’”

