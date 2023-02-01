Pedro Pascal Is Clicker-Bait In New ‘SNL’ Promo

Pedro Pascal just can’t escape those Clickers.

In the new Saturday Night Live promo for Pascal’s hosting debut, the The Last of Us star gets a creepy feeling in Studio 8H when he hears an all-too-familiar sound. He is not alone.

There’s a twist, of course, but not before one of those Last of Us zombie-like creatures makes a guest appearance of its own.

Pascal, coming off the success of HBO’s The Last of Us and ahead of the third season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, is set to host the NBC show on this Saturday, February 4. Coldplay is the musical guest.

This week’s episode marks the third of three consecutive live shows – Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan hosted the first two.

SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

SNL airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.

Check out the new promo above.