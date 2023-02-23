‘Peaky Blinders’ Firm Tiger Aspect Names Lucy Bedford As MD & Hires Ex-Sky Drama Exec Gabriel Silver

Peaky Blinders co-producer Tiger Aspect has a new managing director in Lucy Bedford, and has hired Gabriel Silver for a senior scripted role.

Bedford, formerly Head of Drama, will lead the Banijay UK indie creatively, working closely with Head of Comedy, David Simpson, and newly appointed Creative Director of Drama Silver.

Besides co-producing BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders with Caryn Mandabach productions, Tiger Aspect is behind Bad Education (BBC Three); Domina (Epix / Sky); Man Like Mobeen (BBC Three); Deep Fake Neighbour Wars (ITV X) and the upcoming Three Little Birds (ITV).

Bedford reports directly in Banijay UK CEO Patrick Holland and takes on her new role with immediate effect. She’ll with on commercial and operational business growth strategy with Chief Commercial Officer Zoe Brown and Chief Operating Officer Helen Wright.

She joined Tiger Aspect in 2014 as Executive Producer, having worked previously at Ecosse Films and Granada TV. Since then, her credits have included The Good Karma Hospital (ITV, series 2, 3 & 4), Domina (Epix and Sky, series 1 and 2) and the upcoming Three Little Birds (ITV and Britbox). She has also Executive Produced high-profile co-productions including the recent Litvinenko (ITV Studios and Tiger Aspect for ITV X) as well as building a pipeline of upcoming projects. She was promoted to Head of Drama in 2019.

Her first hire, Silver, was previously Sky Studios’ Director of Commissioning, Drama but left last year. He had been with the company since 2017 and counts spells at Left Bank Pictures and Kudos on his CV.

“Lucy is an exceptional creative leader who has brought great clarity and purpose to the Tiger Aspect development slate, and with Three Little Birds and the second series of Domina soon to deliver, she’s responsible for major shows with phenomenal creative ambition,” said Holland.

“I’m so excited that she’ll be taking the reins of the business and with David Simpson’s burgeoning comedy slate – Deep Fake Neighbour Wars, the rebirth of Bad Education, the return of Man Like Mobeen – and the addition of Gabriel Silver as Creative Director, together they will be a formidable editorial leadership team.”