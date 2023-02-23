Peacock Lands ‘Who Killed Robert Wone?’ Docuseries From Jupiter

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is stocking up on more true-crime docuseries.

The NBCUniversal streamer has ordered Who Killed Robert Wone? From Jupiter Entertainment.

The two-part series details the 2006 murder of Robert Wone, a young attorney who was found mysteriously stabbed to death at a friend’s home in Washington, D.C.

The doc will launch on March 7.

It will explore how on the night of August 2, 2006, Victor Zaborsky calls 911 to report an intruder stabbing a friend at the D.C. home he shares with Joe Price and Dylan Ward. First responders arrive to find attorney Robert Wone already dead in the guest room. With little blood at the scene and no signs of struggle or robbery, suspicions heighten after police interview the three housemates. Believing the men know more than they are revealing, the investigation soon uncovers more questions than answers.

The murder left friends questioning how well they knew the three men and police struggling to nail down answers. Ultimately, prosecutors brought an unusual set of charges against the three residents — but not for murder. As Price, Zaborsky and Ward maintain their innocence and fight to clear their names, those close to Robert seek the truth and try to heal from unimaginable loss.

Who Killed Robert Wone? is directed by Jared P. Scott and exec produced by Scott, Eric Wetherington, Patrick Reardon and Paul Epstein.

Jupiter is behind series such as Discovery+’s Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up, American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda, ID’s In Pursuit with John Walsh and Contact High from Joseph Patel.

The series joins Peacock’s true-crime slate, which also features Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies and Who Killed Jenni Rivera as well as development projects such as World’s Most Notorious Killers and Myth of the Zodiac Killer.

“The case of Robert Wone’s is a story that most crime fans may have never heard of, but once they do, they won’t stop talking about it,” said Stephanie Steele, SVP, Unscripted Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Through interviews with those closest to the case and friends of Robert’s who knew him well, Who Killed Robert Wone? looks to give the Peacock audience insight into one of the most mysterious murder cases of the 2000s and explore the bizarre events of what happened on that fateful night.”

“This is a crime like no other,” added Patrick Reardon, President of Jupiter Entertainment. “With more questions than answers, we hope this series will bring new life to a story that has perplexed the Washington D.C. community for years.”