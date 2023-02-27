‘PAW’ Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ Pushes Up Release Date

Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures have announced that PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie — their sequel to PAW Patrol: The Movie, which was itself based on the hit animated kids’ series PAW Patrol — will move up its release date from October 13 to go wide on September 29.

The original show, which debuted on Nickelodeon in the U.S. in 2013, centers on Ryder and his crew of search and rescue dogs known as PAW Patrol, watching as they go on missions to protect their community of Adventure Bay and nearby areas.

In the second PAW Patrol film, a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, giving the PAW Patrol pups superpowers and transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

Cal Brunker (Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature) returned to direct from his script written with Bob Barlen (Bigfoot Family). Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie and Toni Stevens produced, with Ronnen Harary, Adam Beder and Peter Schlessel serving as EPs, and Barlen as associate producer. Pic’s ensemble includes Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, Brice Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Alan Kim, Finn Lee-Epp, James Marsden, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Callum Shoniker, Luxton Handspiker, Christian Corrao, Nylan Parthipan, North West and Saint West.

As of now, The Mighty Movie‘s sole competitor in its open weekend at the box office will be a film from Universal that hasn’t yet been named.

Titles set for release by Paramount ahead of the PAW Patrol sequel include Scream VI (March 10), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 31), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9), Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (July 14) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (August 4).