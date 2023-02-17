Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Michael Keaton Comedy ‘Goodrich’ Heads To Market With Black Bear, C2 Motion Picture Group & Stay Gold Features — EFM

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Paul Rudd Pranked By Olivia Colman Live On BBC Radio Show: “I’m Sweating, I’m Actually Sweating”

Paul Rudd, Olivia Colman on Radio 1.
Paul Rudd, Olivia Colman on Radio 1. BBC Radio 1

Paul Rudd got an unexpected phone call as he was promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on BBC Radio 1 this morning.

Rudd took part in a feature titled Agony Ant-Man, in which he dished out advice to listeners who shared their personal conundrums.

Colman was listening live and emailed Greg James, host of the Radio 1 breakfast show, to request that she play a prank on her friend.

The Oscar-winner posed as his final caller and, putting on her best Welsh accent, proceeded to roast Rudd for not getting in contact with her on his trip to the UK.

Related Story

Jonathan Majors Got "Antsy", Almost Walked Out Of First Marvel Meeting

“I’m a huge fan. I wanted to pick your brains, so what would you do if you had a really good mate. Like, you know, for over 20 years. You’ve known each other almost half your lives. And then, this friend, he doesn’t live in England but he’s come to England and he hasn’t told you about it. And then, not only has he not told you about it, he’s come on to a radio show. What would you do?”

“Oh my god,” Rudd responded, smelling a ruse. “Oh no.”

“Would you be offended?” Colman asked.

“Personally, if it’s me, absolutely not. I tend to give everybody the benefit of the doubt,” he laughed. “Oh god, what have I done?” He later added: “I’m sweating, I’m actually sweating.”

Once Colman was unmasked, they reflected on their friendship. Colman said they had known each other since starring in a play together more than 20 years ago. “Paul used to come and stay on the floor of our rubbish flat in south London and come for Sunday lunch,” she added.

“Olivia and I really hit it off and we have remained friends the entire time. I’m just crazy about you … and I really am sorry for not letting you know I was coming to town,” Rudd replied.

They then proceeded to arrange a dinner date live on the radio.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad