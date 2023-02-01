Paul Rudd Likens Joining Marvel In Early Years To Doing ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Paul Rudd is looking back at how he entered the MCU and the Ant-Man star said being in a superhero movie was not part of his plans.

“My agent set up a meeting with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Marvel was pretty new. They weren’t even part of Disney. It would’ve been like somebody saying, How would you feel about doing Dancing with the Stars? A superhero franchise was never on my radar,” Rudd told Men’s Health.

He continued, “I never really thought I was the type of actor that they would offer any of those parts to. But when this idea came around, I was excited about doing something that was so out of left field, and I knew that if it was announced that I was going to be joining a superhero franchise, most people would say, What the f**k? And I got to wear a superhero suit.”

It was those “left field” decisions that Rudd made in his career that helped him carve out a space in Hollywood and the Marvel film was not the first time he would do something like that. Rudd also said that after his breakout film Clueless, he opted to do a play as his follow-up move.

“My agent said, What are you doing? My career was just starting. But I had a real clear vision then of what I wanted and how I wanted to do it,” he explained. “I didn’t want to be considered a joke among actors who I really admire. I really wanted to learn how to do this right. I had a real focus. Certainly some of the movies were not as good as I’d imagined, but they were beneficial, each in their own way.”

Rudd credits Wet Hot American Summer as a pivotal film in his career adding, “Without that, I don’t know if I get to do Anchorman, which was seminal. And I’ve gotten to work with Judd Apatow for years now.”

The actor will next be in movie theaters in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.