Paul Giamatti To Dive Deep Into Aliens, Conspiracies & Hoaxes In Weekly Podcast Series ‘Chinwag’

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Giamatti is set to explore topics such as aliens, conspiracies, hoaxes and altered states of consciousness in Chinwag, a new weekly podcast series.

The Billions star and author and philosopher Stephen Asma are hosting the series, which comes from Treefort Media and Giamatti’s own Touchy Feely Films.

The series, which launches on April 5, will feature an eclectic lineup of guests and will see the pair delve into questions such as ‘Are we living in a simulation?’ ‘What’s the most perfect sentence in literature?’ and ‘Is Bigfoot interdimensional?’ as well as topics such as science, the occult, philosophy, and magic mushrooms.

It will be available on all major podcast platforms and YouTube.

Treefort Media, which was founded by CEO Kelly Garner, is behind podcasts such as Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood, scripted Sherlock Holmes audio drama Moriarty, Killing Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder and Killer Psyche.

Touchy Feely Films, which Giamatti runs with Dan Carey, is behind series such as AMC’s Lodge 49 and films including Cold Souls, All is Bright, and John Dies at the End.

Chinwag is executive produced by Treefort Media’s Garner and Lisa Ammerman along with Giamatti, Asma and Carey for Touchy Feely.

“I like nothing more than hanging out with my pal Steve and getting into a good chat about highly weird stuff. I’m ridiculously excited for listeners to join us as we off-road into some wild, whacky territory and, like any great chinwag, have some laughs along the way,” said Giamatti.

“As a lifelong fan of mysteries and the unknown, I can’t wait to be a fly on the wall for these bizarre conversations – and getting to experience this side of the distinguished Paul Giamatti,” added Garner.

Giamatti is repped by UTA and Perri Kipperman of Kipperman Management and Treefort Media is repped by CAA.