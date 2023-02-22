‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor Patrick Kwok-Choon Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Kwok-Choon, notably recognized for his work in Star Trek: Discovery, has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Kwok-Choon is coming off four seasons of the Paramount+ series set a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series in the role of General Rhys. Discovery was renewed for a fifth season set to premiere in 2023. Additionally, Kwok-Choon recurred in the CBS/Paramount+ series Skymed where he portrayed Dr. Trevor Sung, an ER physician at the local hospital.

Prior to joining the Star Trek team, he was a series regular on the Teen Nick series Open Heart and a recurring on Syfy’s Wynonna Earp, the CW’s Backpackers, and CBC’s Shoot The Messenger.

For the big screen, he will next play a supporting role in the Joaquin Phoenix feature Beau Is Afraid, directed by Ari Aster. The A24 surrealist film tells the story of a paranoid man (Phoenix) who embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother. Beau Is Afraid will bow in the U.S. on April 21.

Kwok-Choon continues to be repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and The Characters.