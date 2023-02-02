Patricia Heaton’s Fox Comedy Sets Carol Leifer & Andy Gordon As Writers; Premise Revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Patricia Heaton‘s potential return to television is taking shape. The multi-camera comedy from Kapital Entertainment starring and executive produced by the Emmy winner, which was set up at Fox in 2021 with a script-to-series commitment, has found its writers. Comedy veterans Carol Leifer and Andy Gordon have been tapped to pen the untitled half-hour, which also has homed in on a premise.

Heaton is set to star as the host of an upscale lifestyle show, sent to prison for embezzlement and tax evasion. She gets out after two years, forgotten and broke, and moves to Tennessee to live with her estranged sister.

Heaton and David Hunt executive produce under their FourBoys Entertainment banner along with Leifer, Gordon, Adam Griffin as well as Aaron Kaplan and Melanie Frankel for Kapital Entertainment. Jessie Abbott is the executive in charge for Kapital. The comedy is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and Kapital Entertainment.

If picked up to series, the show would be fully owned by Fox and would be filmed in Nashville, where Heaton is a part-time resident and Kapital shot its Kevin Williamson CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story.

Fox recently used the script-to-series model for its first fully owned live-action comedy series, the upcoming Animal Control.

Leifer, a four-time Emmy nominee for her work on Seinfeld and The Larry Sanders Show, currently is co-executive producer on Hacks and consulting producer on Curb Your Enthusiasm. She is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Felker Toczek.

Gordon’s series writing-producing credits include Mad About You, NewsRadio, Just Shoot Me!, Last Man Standing, Modern Family and The Big Bang Theory. He created the Nickelodeon show True Jackson, VP and co-wrote the movie Fired Up. Gordon is repped by UTA.

This marks a reunion with Heaton and Gordon, with whom she worked on the series Back to You, also at Fox. She is repped by UTA, Vault Entertainment, True Public Relations and Skryniarz & Mallean.