Patricia Heaton To Topline Psychological Horror-Thriller ‘The Beldham’; Corbin Bernsen Among Others Set

EXCLUSIVE: Patricia Heaton (Carol’s Second Act) has signed on to star in The Beldham, a new psychological horror-thriller about mother-daughter relationships, marking the feature directorial debut of actress Angela Gulner (GLOW).

Others set for the Gulner-penned indie, which is currently in production in Oklahoma, include 2x Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Corbin Bernsen (City on a Hill), Katie Parker (The Midnight Club), Emma Fitzpatrick (Take Back the Night) and Hannah Reese (Baby Money).

The film has Heaton playing Sadie, a fierce caregiver determined to protect her family from a monstrous presence that threatens to tear them all apart. Mark Meir and Gulner are producing for Wicked Myth Films, alongside Randy Wayne and Talia Bella for Thunderbird Films.

Heaton is a 2x Primetime Emmy winner best known for major roles on the sitcoms Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle who more recently led the CBS comedy Carol’s Second Act. She’s also been seen in Sony’s faith-based comedy Moms’ Night Out, as well as Hallmark Hall of Fame’s Front of the Class, and TNT’s adaptation of The Goodbye Girl, among many other projects. Others coming up for her include the indies Mending the Line with Brian Cox and Unbreakable Boy with Zachary Levi, both of which are currently in post-production.

