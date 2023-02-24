Sundance & Berlin Hit ‘Past Lives’ Scores Deals In UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Lat Am & More For A24: EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Following bidding wars in multiple territories, A24 has sold Past Lives, probably the year’s most critically acclaimed new film, to a raft of key territories.

Deals were signed out of the EFM for UK, Germany/Austria, ANZ (Studiocanal), Latin America (California), Spain (Elastica), Italy (Lucky Red), Japan (Happinet Phantom Studios), Scandinavia (Scanbox), Switzerland (Filmcoopi) and South Korea, Turkey, Indonesia, Vietnam (CJ ENM).

Deals are being worked through in a handful of other markets, including France. A24 will release stateside later this year.

The drama played in Competition at the Berlinale and is being tipped for accolades come tomorrow night’s awards ceremony.

Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro star in the film which tells the story of Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, who are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life.

The Sundance debut has met with near universal acclaim from critics and buyers. Our reviewer Damon Wise called it “elegant and unexpectedly mesmerizing” and it has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. One distributor who tends to go for more broadly commercial fare text me during the EFM in Berlin: “Wow, I love this movie. We all wanted it.”

A24 and CJ ENM co-financed and produced the film, which is written and directed by Celine Song. Producers are David Hinojosa of 2AM, and Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films.

Above is the film’s first trailer and here is our interview with Song and her cast out of Park City.