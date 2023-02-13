‘Paris In Love’ Renewed For Season 2 At Peacock

Peacock has picked up a second season of Paris in Love docuseries for premiere later this year. A launch date is TBA.

The first season of Paris in Love featured Hilton as she prepared to marry venture capitalist Carter Reum, and Season 2 will revolve around Hilton, Reum and their new baby boy.

Per the logline, in the upcoming season, Paris Hilton is taking the next step to grow her family. After tying the knot a year ago with successful venture capitalist, Carter Reum, Paris is enjoying motherhood while continuing to find her own voice and balance the demands of the industry she pioneered.

“I’m thrilled to be back on Peacock for another season of Paris in Love,” said Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media. “It was so special to share the ups and downs of our love story in the lead up to our incredible wedding. As Carter and I embark on this new chapter of our lives as parents, I can’t wait to give fans a peek into #sliving with my amazing husband and sweet baby boy.”

“Paris is a true renaissance woman, an innovator, someone we’ve watched for decades,” said Rod Aissa, EVP Entertainment Content, Unscripted. “It will be so exciting to watch as she navigates her most important role to date as a mom and we’re delighted to have a small part in sharing her story with this next season of Paris in Love.”

Paris in Love is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Slivington Manor Entertainment and exec produced by Hilton, Mike Darnell, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Bridgette Theriault, Jennifer Cassell, Ailee O’Neill, Bruce Robertson and Bruce Gersh.