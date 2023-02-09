Paris Hilton To Host Metaverse Dating Reality Show ‘Parisland’

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton is to play matchmaker in the metaverse.

The socialite and reality star’s 11:11 Media has teamed with gaming virtual world The Sandbox to create Parisland, which falls somewhere between game and interact TV show.

Billed as a “romantic adventure set on a tropical island,” Parisland will see players participate in an in-game dating reality show hosted by Hilton in The Sandbox’s metaverse platform. It launches on The Sandbox on February 13, just prior to Valentine’s Day, and runs for a month.

Parisland will provide players with five potential romantic partners. They will participate in tasks such as choosing wedding rings and outfits, finding out the secrets of the island chef’s famed Love Burger, rescuing a castaway and flirting with other contestants before making their choice of partner. They’ll then have a wedding, with Hilton DJing for the new couple.

“I can’t think of a better way to light up the winter months than a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway to Paris Hilton’s tropical island in the metaverse,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “Parisland offers a dazzling escape to sunny beaches, lighthearted romance, and genuine emotion as you discover and woo your romantic partner and celebrate with a destination wedding.”

The Sandbox is a decentralized gaming virtual world and subsidiary of Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands. It describes its space as “part virtual real estate, part amusement park” and counts Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Tony Hawk, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, The Smurfs and Care Bears among its partners.

Last year, it teamed with Lionsgate to launch its metaverse platform, with a Hellboy project. The company had originally released out popular mobile games before shifting its focus to bringing IP and a community of mobile creators to the blockchain. Though cryptocurrency and NFTs have faced a rocky year, with valuations sliding and the collapse of FTX, high-profile entertainment figure continue to be drawn to as a new creative and financial avenue.

As such, Parisland comes through Hilton’s pop culture-focused 11:11 Media, which the socialite co-founded in 2021 with veteran media and TV exec Bruce Gersh, who is COO and President. He has worked at Disney, William Morris, ITV Studios America, Meredith Corp and Time Inc. among other roles and founded Worldwide Global Media.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate another holiday in the metaverse, this time in The Sandbox with a mission to help people find love,” said Cynthia Miller, who leads Web3 and metaverse strategy at 11:11 Media. “This marks yet another defining moment for Paris and 11:11 Media, as we continue to develop innovative, interactive experiences for next-gen audiences to connect with brands, celebrities and each other.”

For Hilton, the news comes after her Netflix cooking show Cooking with Paris was cancelled, as Deadline revealed last month.