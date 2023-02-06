‘Parasite’ Producer Barunson E&A To Launch Sales On Kim Jee-woon’s ‘Cobweb’, Starring Song Kang-Ho, In Berlin – EFM

Korea’s Barunson E&A, the production company behind Oscar-winning drama Parasite, is launching international sales on Kim Jee-woon’s Cobweb, starring Song Kang-Ho, at the upcoming European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin.

The star-studded black comedy drama is the fifth on-screen collaboration between Song (Parasite, Broker) and director Kim, whose credits include gritty noir A Bittersweet Life (2005), revenge thriller I Saw The Devil (2010), ‘Kimchi’ western The Good, The Bad, The Weird (2008), period spy action The Age Of Shadows (2016), and recent AppleTV+ series Dr. Brain (2021).

Set in the 1970s, an era in which censors dictated the shape of a film’s plot, Cobweb stars Song as an obsessive director on a mission to reshoot the end of his latest film, Cobweb, in two days to create a masterpiece. His attempts are constantly thwarted by the censors and his confused and uncooperative cast and crew.

In addition to Song, the star-studded ensemble cast includes Im Soo-jung, who worked with Kim on 2003 horror A Tale Of Two Sisters, Oh Jung-se (It’s Okay To Not Be Okay), Jeon Yeo-been (Vincenzo) and young idol Jung Soo-jung (Sweet & Sour), who plays a young rookie on the doomed set.

Produced by Anthology Studios, Barunson Studio, and Luz y Sonidos, Cobweb has been in post-production since June 2022 and is set to release in 2023.

Korea’s Finecut will handle French-speaking territories on the film.

Barunson E&A launched its international sales division at last year’s American Film Market (AFM), with Yoonhee Choi overseeing all Korean and international operations as Managing Director, and Sylvie Eunyoung Kim as Head of International Division.

The company’s EFM slate also includes romantic comedies Honeysweet and Love Reset, and action thriller Nocturnal, starring Ha Jung-woo (Narco-Saints).