Paramount+ Becomes Latest Streamer To Remove Titles Including ‘Real World: Homecoming’

EXCLUSIVE: The streaming exodus continues as Paramount+ is the latest service to remove original titles from its platform.

The streamer has removed a raft of titles including Real World: Homecoming.

Other titles include Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone, which ran for two seasons between 2019 and 2020, Peter Sarsgaard-fronted true-crime drama Interrogation, Michael Chiklis’ Coyote, comedy series No Activity, Kate Beckinsale’s dark comedy Guilty Party and animated series The Harper House.

It comes days after sister company Showtime, which is in the process of being rebranded and merged with Paramount+, removed a slew of titles including Kidding, Super Pumped, On Becoming A God In Central Florida and American Rust.

It joins with streamers such as HBO Max, which removed titles such as FBoy Island and Westworld.

Real World: Homecoming is the most high-profile of the removals as the show has not seemingly been cancelled.

It returned with The Real World Homecoming: New York, which launched in 2021, followed by series in L.A. and New Orleans, the last of which aired last year.

The show is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and MTV Entertainment Studios.