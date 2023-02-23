Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Unions, Industry Bodies & Governments Agree On Framework To Protect Entertainment Workers’ Rights After Crunch Talks In Europe

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

101 Studios Makes Overall Deal With Smokehouse TV Partners George Clooney & Grant Heslov
Read the full story

Ozy Media Founder & CEO Carlos Watson Arrested, Charged With Fraud

Carlos Watson Getty Images

Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson was arrested and charged with fraud by federal investigators, according to multiple news reports.

Prosecutors said in a court document that Watson had “engaged in a scheme to defraud Ozy’s potential investors, potential acquirers, lenders and potential lenders” by inflating the site’s audience numbers and financials in a scandal that began to unfold last fall. Ozy shut down in October of 2021 after the New York Times reported that someone at the company had apparently impersonated a YouTube executive during a conference call with Goldman Sachs, which was considering an investment. The person –  later named as Samir Rao, Ozy’s chief operating officer — praised the performance of Ozy’s videos on the giant platform and the two companies’ good working relationship.

Reports said Watson’s arrest followed Rao’s pleading guilty earlier this week in Brooklyn federal court to fraud and identity theft charges.

Last fall, the SEC and the DOJ were said to have opened investigations. Ozy Media’s star journalist, former BBC anchor Katty Kay resigned, calling the allegations “serious and deeply troubling.” Watson at the time called the Rao episode a “mental health crisis” on the COO’s part but at the time denied any fraud scheme. The site, focused around youth-centric news on culture and politics with events including a signature festival, had since reopened for business.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad