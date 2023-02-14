‘Outlander’ Sinéad O’Connor Performs Season 7 Opening Title Sequence

The opening title sequence for Outlander Season 7 will be sung by Sinéad O’Connor, following a tradition each season of adapting the show’s theme song by drawing inspiration from upcoming storylines and locations. Season 7 is set to premiere this summer.

“We are honored to have Sinead O’Connor performing ‘The Skye Boat Song.’ Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about Outlander. She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer of Outlander.

Outlander‘s seventh season will pick up after the events of the Season 6 finale, which saw Claire (Caitriona Balfe) arrested by Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) and for being a witch.

The folks from Fraser’s Landing, led by Malva’s father Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), believe Claire ended Malva’s life following the decedent’s allegations that Jamie impregnated her while they were embroiled in a steamy affair. Malva and Jamie were not having an affair; however, the former was hooking up with other local young men—a fact Claire did not share publicly for whatever reason.

As Claire prepares to go to trial this season, things look quite worrying. In a snippet from the recently released teaser trailer, Claire is being fitted for a noose followed by a nudge forward teasing her possible demise.

Previously announced Season 7 newcomers include Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter,” joining returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan “Jamie Fraser,” Sophie Skelton “Brianna MacKenzie,” Richard Rankin “Roger MacKenzie,” John Bell “Young Ian,” David Berry “Lord John Grey,” Caitlin O’Ryan “Lizzie Beardsley” and Paul Gorman “Josiah” and “Keziah Beardsley.”

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.