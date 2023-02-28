‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Dominates Netflix Top 10 For English-Language TV; ‘We Have A Ghost’ Takes No. 1 Spot On Film List

Outer Banks Season 3 easily climbed to the top of Netflix‘s English-language TV charts for the week of February 20 to February 26.

The third installment hit the streamer on February 23, racking up 154.97M hours viewed — which was more than three times the amount of time audiences spent watching anything else on Netflix this week.

The series actually claimed three spots on the English TV List, as audiences revisited Seasons 1 (35.1M hours viewed at No. 4) and Season 2 (23.86M hours viewed at No. 7).

The limited series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal also premiered on Netflix last week, coming in at No. 2 with 40.1M hours viewed. Season 1 of Perfect Match locked in 39.5M hours viewed (No. 3 on the list) after dropping four additional episodes on February 21. The final four episodes will debut on February 28.

You Season 4 and Wednesday are also still holding onto spots in the Top 10. Others on the list include Season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Red Rose and The Walking Dead Season 11.

As for the film side of things, We Have a Ghost hit No. 1 on the English Films List with 40.47M hours viewed. The film, which was directed by Christopher Landon and debuted on February 24, was in the Top 10 in 91 countries.

The psychological horror film The Strays debuted at No. 2 with 28.8M hours viewed. Your Place or Mine is also still chugging along in the Top 10, this week at No. 3 with 22.29M hours viewed.

Also in the Top 10 were The Woman King, Army of One, 2 Guns, Jurassic World, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Bad Boys for Life.